Opposition misleading people over fuel price: Sajjala

GUNTUR

09 November 2021 08:14 IST

Blames Centre for increase in petrol, diesel prices

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the YSRCP government is revealing the facts to avoid the misconception among people over the slash in fuel prices.

Addressing a press conference at the party central office here, Mr. Reddy said that it was not fair to demand the State to slash the fuel prices, as it was the Centre that increased petrol and diesel prices. Escalating fuel prices had resulted in drastic increase in prices of essential commodities, which resulted in burning the pockets of common people.

He said that the Union government had been receiving over ₹3,35,000 crore every year through various cess and surcharges. The excise duty was only ₹47,500 crore of which ₹19,475 crore went to States and the remaining ₹3,15,525 crore went directly to the Centre.

He criticised the BJP leaders for taking up a “malicious campaign” hampering the State’s image, and trying to mislead people. He said that the government had already made a public statement exposing the facts related to the fuel prices and stated that the Centre was responsible for increasing fuel prices, therefore it is the Centre’s responsibility to reduce it.

He highlighted that the loans taken by the Centre had increased from ₹57,94,533 crore to ₹116,21,780 crore from 2014-15 to 2020-21, which amounted to almost 60% of GDP.

Solar power

On the solar power purchase from SECI, Mr. Reddy criticised TDP leaders for drawing flak over the issue, and criticised them for purchasing solar power at ₹7 per unit and wind power of ₹5 per unit during the TDP rule, despite having a surplus power across the country. He alleged that N. Chandrababu Naidu looted the State, but the current government was moving ahead with transparent measures.

He said that purchasing power from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) would cost ₹2.49 per unit which was a better, cost-effective option to the State when compared to the projects proposed to set up by the A.P. Green Energy Corporation Limited (APGECL).

Mr. Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh would be buying power at a cheaper rate than neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which purchased at ₹2.69 per unit and stated that it would be more affordable to provide free agriculture power for nine hours in the day time for the next 25 years. He said that the land sanctioned for the solar plant could be used for other purposes and the initiative would save infrastructure cost.