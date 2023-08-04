Opposition leaders spreading canards against Jagan, says Minister

August 04, 2023 08:43 am | Updated 08:43 am IST - TIRUMALA

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao on August 3 (Thursday) accused the opposition party leaders of spreading canards against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP government.

“The leaders of the opposition parties are busy spitting venom against the Chief Minister while the latter remains dedicated to his work,” said Mr. Nageswara Rao.

He said that Andhra Pradesh, which once ranked low in the poverty index, had improved its rank. “The State has improved its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), besides registering significant progress on various fronts,” he said.

He declined to comment when asked about the tour of irrigation projects undertaken by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rayalseema region. “Mr. Naidu has not done anything for the development of the projects and hence he has no right to talk,” he added.

