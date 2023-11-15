Opposition leaders being arrested at the behest of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy: Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh 

November 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Strongly condemning the arrest of former MLC ‘B. Tech’ Ravi and Proddatur constituency Telugu Desam Party (TDP) incharge Praveen Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that it was at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the police were detaining TDP leaders across the State on trumped up charges.

In a press release, Mr. Lokesh said Mr. Mohan Reddy was frustrated with the growing support for the TDP and that the CM lost the people’s goodwill. People in the CM’s own constituency Pulivendula were dissatisfied with him and his government’s performance in the last four and a half years.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s fear of losing the 2024 elections was palpable and it was the reason for the implication of leaders of the Opposition parties in false cases. The plan behind the TDP leaders arrest was to intimidate them in the run-up to elections.

Mr. Lokesh said the CM was unable to solve the problems faced by farmers in his constituency, and throughout the State.

“Instead of having cases booked against leaders of the Opposition parties, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should pay urgent attention to revive the farm sector,” Mr. Lokesh suggested.

“The TDP would continue its fight on behalf of the people against the government’s practice of filing illegal cases against Opposition leaders,” Mr. Lokesh asserted.

