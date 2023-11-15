HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Opposition leaders being arrested at the behest of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy: Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh 

Nara Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was frustrated with the growing support for the Telugu Desam Party and that the CM lost the people’s goodwill.

November 15, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Lokesh. File

Nara Lokesh. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Strongly condemning the arrest of former MLC ‘B. Tech’ Ravi and Proddatur constituency Telugu Desam Party (TDP) incharge Praveen Kumar Reddy, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that it was at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the police were detaining TDP leaders across the State on trumped up charges. 

In a press release, Mr. Lokesh said Mr. Mohan Reddy was frustrated with the growing support for the TDP and that the CM lost the people’s goodwill. People in the CM’s own constituency Pulivendula were dissatisfied with him and his government’s performance in the last four and a half years. 

Skill development case | Supreme Court indicates verdict in Chandrababu Naidu plea to quash charges likely after Deepavali vacations

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s fear of losing the 2024 elections was palpable and it was the reason for the implication of leaders of the Opposition parties in false cases. The plan behind the TDP leaders arrest was to intimidate them in the run-up to elections. 

Mr. Lokesh said the CM was unable to solve the problems faced by farmers in his constituency, and throughout the State.  

“Instead of having cases booked against leaders of the Opposition parties, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should pay urgent attention to revive the farm sector,” Mr. Lokesh suggested. 

“The TDP would continue its fight on behalf of the people against the government’s practice of filing illegal cases against Opposition leaders,” Mr. Lokesh asserted.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.