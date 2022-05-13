Opposition jealous of YSRCP government’s achievements, says Jagan

‘We have fulfilled 95% of the promises made in the election manifesto’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its supporters such as the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were unable to digest the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s “historic achievement” of fulfilling 95% of the promises made in the election manifesto.

“A sum of ₹1.4 lakh crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries through 32 welfare schemes without corruption at any level. Now, it’s the people’s turn to judge my governance and commitment,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a public meeting here in Konaseema district.

“From halting the distribution of house sites to leakage of examination papers, the opposition parties have tried to scuttle every welfare measure,” he alleged.

“TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu claims to have four decades of political experience. But he is grooming his son on how to cheat people. JSP president Pawan Kalyan is believed to be Mr. Naidu’s ‘adopted son’, who strives for the TDP’s success,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Mr. Naidu and his son, and Mr. Pawan Kalyan are jealous, for which there is no cure,” the Chief Minister alleged.

Mr. Naidu, who was MLA from Kuppam constituency for 27 years, did not build a house for himself till date in Kuppam, and this showed his commitment to the people of his constituency, said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.