Opposition in A.P. hails repeal of farm laws

19 November 2021 22:11 IST

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to withdraw the three agriculture laws that were enacted in Parliament in September last year.

Mr. Naidu said that the Prime Minister took a correct decision in response to the protests from the farmers’ associations. It was laudable that the Prime Minister had also announced that the Centre would focus on many other issues relating to the welfare of the farmers.

In another statement, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said it was a victory for farmers. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI(M)) congratulated the farmers on their victory. Their unrelenting fight against the “black laws” compelled the Union government to withdraw the farm laws. The CPI(M) demanded that the Centre pass a resolution on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to all types of crops. The CPI(M) suggested the farmers to withdraw their agitation only if Mr. Modi’s promises were implemented, he said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that withdrawal of “black laws” was a historic victory of farmers. The farmers were agitating for the past one year. November 26 marks one year of their agitation. It was unfortunate that the Centre was withdrawing the laws only after 750 people sacrificed their lives. The victory indicated that no government could harass the farmer, and would have to bow down before the annadata (farmer), he said.

Meanwhile, the members of frontal organisations of Left parties celebrated the victory by bursting crackers.