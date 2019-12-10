Opposition faults State govt. stand on English medium

Members of the TDP, BJP and PDF (Progressive Democratic Front) staged a walk-out from the Legislative Council on Tuesday protesting against the government’s ‘adamant’ stand to replace Telugu with English as a medium of instruction in the State-run schools.

As part of a short discussion on ‘Telugu and English medium’, 14 members drawn from the above parties brought to the fore their serious concerns over the government decision to do away with Telugu as a medium of instruction.

Barring the YSR Congress Party members, the remaining of them stoutly opposed the proposal and cited surveys, studies and examples drawn from across the world to prove their point that use of mother tongue as a medium of instruction at the primary school level works the best for overall development of children.

Initiating the discussion, Vitapu Balasubramanyam of PDF said it was unfortunate that the members were having to plead with the government not to deprive children in the State of their mother tongue as a medium of instruction in schools. He said nobody was against introduction of English medium, but the government should parallelly run the Telugu medium schools as well to give a choice to children.

‘Greatness of Telugu’

TDP member Dokka Manikya Varaprasad spoke elaborately about the greatness of the Telugu language and wondered that “if we do not respect our mother tongue, who else will be?”

After discussing the issue for almost three hours, Education Minister A. Suresh rose up to answer the queries of the members. Even as he began to explain in detail how the government had chalked out an elaborate plan to make the switch, Mr. Balasubramanyam was on his toes, demanding that since the discussion was whether the government would remove or retain Telugu medium schools, the Minister should give specific answer in ‘Yes’ or ‘No’. The TDP and BJP members joined the chorus, interrupting the Minister’s speech.

The Minister insisted that he be allowed to make his point, but the members were unanimous in their contention that all other aspects had been discussed and the Minister should only spell the government stand by specifying if the Telugu medium schools would be allowed to continue.

Finding no positive response, the members staged a walk-out raising slogans in support of Telugu medium schools.