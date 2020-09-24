Opposition creating a ruckus to defame govt., says Sajjala

‘Needle of suspicion in temple attacks points to TDP’

The Opposition is politicising the visit of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tirumala and has stooped to a new low by playing the religious card for its selfish goals, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs).

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the opposition parties were trying to defame the government by creating unnecessary disputes.

‘CM followed traditions’

“The Chief Minister went to Tirumala and took part in all the rituals duly following the traditions. He offered ‘silk vastrams’ to the Lord and a look at his countenance indicated that he was full of religious fervour. But it is ironic that the TDP leaders, with the support of the media favourable to them, are creating a ruckus and misleading the people,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Stating that an administrator would not be confined to a particular caste or religion, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was a people’s leader.

While alleging that the recent spate of attacks on temples could have been orchestrated by some evil forces, he said that the needle of suspicion pointed to the TDP leaders.

He stated that the TDP leaders were creating controversies not with faith in Hinduism but with the grievance that they were not in power. He asserted that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu was a litigant, who always strived for public attention, and thus politicised “minor issues” to get political mileage.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing welfare schemes to benefit the downtrodden and weaker sections of society by fulfilling each of every promise made,” he said.