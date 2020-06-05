Opposition charge on housing programme baseless: Buggana

The government has targeted to complete construction of 30 lakh houses for the poor across the State in five years, but the opposition party leaders are making false allegations on land acquisition issue, Minister of Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy stated that the government had gone with land acquisition for the housing programme in a transparent way as per the relevant Act.

“The market value of the land is ₹7 lakh per acre, and as per the guidelines of the Act, we have to pay around ₹43 lakh. Since we need a large piece of land at a single identified place for building colonies, we have offered to pay ₹45 lakh per acre. But Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu is stating that we can get land for less than ₹10 lakh. We are ready to accept land for that price if he can provide,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

Stating that the TDP leaders were making false allegations that the government was selling the houses and indulging in corruption, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said there was no scope for the government to sell the houses as only 29 lakh people had applied while the government was on a mission to provide 30 lakh houses.

During the five-year TDP term, only 7.5 lakh houses, including those built with the Union Government grants, had been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries. The TDP government had also left payment of ₹4,300 crore dues pending to the housing corporation and TIDCO, he said.

“During the term of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, over 24 lakh houses had been constructed. But Mr. Naidu falsely claims that 9.10 lakh houses were constructed during his term. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to ensure that every eligible person is benefited from the initiative,” the Minister said.

Dig at Yanamala

Referring to the allegations of TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on obtaining ₹80,000 crore loan in the last one year, the Minister said it was highly impossible as the government was allowed to obtain loan only as per the FRBM limits.

“As per the FRBM limits, a loan of ₹38,251.05 crore was obtained during 2018-19 financial year. In the current year, as the revenue increased, the loan amount was also increased to ₹45,552 crore. Everything is being done as per the guidelines,” he asserted.