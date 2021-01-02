Opposition behind temple incident, alleges Velampalli

VIJAYAWADA

02 January 2021

Describing the Ramateertham temple incident as unfortunate and saying that stringent action would be taken against the culprits, Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas said people were suspecting the role of Opposition behind the incident. It was evident from the fact that TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapati Raju was the chairman of the temple trust board, he said.

He alleged that vandalising of the idol was an attempt to destabilise the government by creating a rift among religions.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivas said many temples on the Krishna river front in Vijayawada were demolished during the TDP regime and that only Mr. Chandrababu Naidu could do such heinous acts. He also alleged that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu sold off the lands belonging to Sadavarti choultry and it was during his regime that ‘tantric rituals’ were performed in various Hindu temples.

