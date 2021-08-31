Oppose privatisation of VSP, CPI tells CM

In a press conference, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the YSRCP and TDP MPs should raise their voice against the central government plans, in the Parliament.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna has urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to mount pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs should raise their voice against the Central government plans, in the Parliament.

“The Chief Minister, along with all political parties and peoples’ organisations, must mount pressure on the Centre. Ever since the Centre made the announcement on the VSP privatisation, the peoples’ organisations and political parties in the State have been opposing the move. Andhra Pradesh Assembly too has passed a resolution. The Centre, however, did not respond nor pay heed to the demand. The agitation has reached 200 days now,” he added.