Oppose move to explore oil,gas in Kaza, panchayats told

The round-table, convened by all political parties on Sunday, appealed to the 35 panchayats in the four mandals -- Movva, Guduru, Kalidindi and Machilipatnam in the Eastern Krishna district -- to pass grama sabha resolution against exploration of oil and natural gas. The Vedanta group has proposed to drill 35 borewells in the Kaza block in the Krishna-Godavari basin, exploring oil and natural gas.
The environmental public hearing would be held on the project at Tarakaturu village in Guduru mandal on December 17. The conference was chaired by CPI(M) East Krishna president R. Raghu and CPI district secretary Akkineni Vanaja at Kaza village.
District YSR Congress Party member M. Srinivasa Reddy proposed that all the affected panchayats should pass a resolution against oil and natural gas exploration by conducting grama sabhas and submit the resolution to the authorities concerned.
‘Adverse impact’
Mr. Raghu and Ms. Vanaja observed that the proposed oil and natural gas exploration would have an adverse impact on the fertile agriculture zone that is supporting two crops per year in the Krishna district.
The round-table decided to create awareness among the local communities to turn up at the public hearing to register a strong voice against the project, on December 17.
