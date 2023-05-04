ADVERTISEMENT

Opportunities plentiful in quality assurance: Expert

May 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Quality Assurance (QA) is an emerging challenge in the software industry and students will have plenty of opportunities in this field, observed Jonnadula Prathap, an expert in quality engineering, on Thursday. He was delivering a technical talk at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Guntur, through videoconference from the USA, where he currently resides.

The event was organised by the department of CSE-AI/ML and attended by 500 participants, including professionals, students, and academicians, VVIT said in a press release.

The technical talk focused on QA challenges on OTT platforms, which is an area of great interest and relevance in todays’ evolving technological landscape. Mr. Prathap said the number of software developers is expected to exceed 28 million by 2024.

In 2021 alone, over 2 million mobile apps were released, according to technology research firm AI Multiple. As the market data indicates, digital economy has witnessed an explosion of software applications for education, entertainment, healthcare and other uses. To ensure proper functionality and security of the software, they must be tested rigorously. 

VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, principal Y. Mallikarjuna Reddy and HoD CSE-AI/ML K. Suresh Babu were among those who participated in the event.

