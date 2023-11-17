Opportunities, not popular support, helped Naidu become Chief Minister, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 17, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had never become the Chief Minister because of his good deeds and popular support, but due to betrayal and opportunities that came his way, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on November 17.

Mr. Naidu hardly did anything good for the people of the State, but always strived for the benefit of his community, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged while addressing a public meeting organised in connection with the distribution of Darakastu land (DKT) pattas to the farmers at Nuzvid in Eluru district.

“Mr. Naidu had become the Chief Minister by backstabbing his father-in-law and TDP founder-president N.T. Rama Rao. It was the Kargil war that had helped him become the Chief Minister again for the second time. He had tricked the people by promising them the moon to become the Chief Minister for the third time,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Mr. Naidu had failed to keep his promise of waiving ₹8,7612 crore loan to the farmers and duped the women members of the self-help groups (SHGs). He had also promised one job for every family. Everyone knew what the end results were, the Chief Minister said.

The people had taught the TDP chief a befitting lesson in 2019, and they should not forget Mr. Naidu’s “misrule and false promises,” the Chief Minister said.

“One should remember that Mr. Naidu has a low opinion about other communities. Mr. Naidu neither has love for society nor the earnestness to fulfil his promises. He neither respects farmers nor women. He is not committed to implementing the election manifesto. As elections are fast approaching, one should not forget these facts,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Stating that a “pack of political wolves” were joining forces to “loot public money and share the spoils” by pursuing the policy of “plunder, stash and devour,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would take on them alone.

Mr. Naidu and his “dattaputrudu” (Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan) were spreading lies against the YSRCP government, he said, and asked people not be carried away by their false election promises.

Mr. Naidu had taken every section of society for a ride with false promises and threw the election manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power, the Chief Minister alleged, and added that the YSRCP, in contrast, ushered in social justice by spending a lion’s share of the DBT and non-DBT welfare funds for the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

“The YSRCP can take on the opportunistic political alliances confidently with the blessings of the people,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, and called upon the people to ensure YSRCP’s victory in the elections if they benefited from the government’s welfare schemes.

