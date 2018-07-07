Oppn. trying to stoke regional feelings on water-sharing: Uma

Rival political parties are trying to stoke regional feelings by claiming that Godavari water is being diverted from the Godavari districts to other areas, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Responding to statements made by Congress leaders, the Minister on Friday asked what was wrong in diverting surplus Godavari water to irrigate arid areas.

While the State Government was trying to utilise water going waste into the Bay of Bengal, the rival parties such as the Congress, the BJP, and the YSRCP were trying to stoke regional feelings, which would result in Rayalaseema and Krishna Delta not getting water at all, besides sending a wrong message to the neighbouring States, Mr. Rao said.

Where was the question of Godavari water being diverted when, unfortunately, 1,079 tmcft of surplus water had to be discharged into the sea, he asked.

Scenario in

Godavari Delta

Last year, 128 tmcft had been released into the canals of the Godavari Delta and crops cultivated in an extent of 10.23 lakh acres.

During rabi, 83 tmcft of water had been released and crops cultivated in 8.96 lakh acres.

Farmers had realised 44 bags of paddy per acre in the second crop, creating a wealth of ₹5,000 crore in the Godavari delta. Income of another ₹4,000 crore had been generate through aquaculture, the Minister said.

Water was given to the Godavari Delta on June 1, the first day of the kharif season, the Minister said.

About 68 tmcft was released from the Sileru reservoir to protect standing crop in 8.96 lakh acres during rabi, he added.

The Congress, the YSRP, and the BJP, which were primarily responsible for the unscientific bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, were trying to prevent development of the residual State, the Minister alleged.

The TDP was planning several projects to convert Andhra Pradesh into a drought-free State, but the Opposition was trying to create obstacles.

The rival parties had tried to block the Pattiseema project, and now they were trying to obstruct the linking of the Godavari and the Penna, he alleged.