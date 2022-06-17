Oppn. parties instigating youth over Agnipath scheme, says BJP leader

‘False propaganda being made on scheme designed to benefit youth’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Boorle Sridhar on Friday alleged that opposition parties were instigating gullible youngsters over Agnipath scheme which was designed to benefit youth and make them serve the nation by joining the armed forces for a short tenure.

He told the media at Nellimarla in the district that the scheme would ensure employment to 25% Agniveers after four years and the remaining them would be given a decent financial package of Rs.12 lakh which would help them to start their own self employment schemes.

Mr. Sridhar, who was a former student of Korukonda Sainik School in the district, said that five years service scheme was in vogue for officers previously and now it was modified to benefit youngsters too.

“Announcement of recruiting 10 lakh youngsters for various jobs has enhanced Modi government’s image across the nation. That is why, the opposition parties are trying to divert the attention of the youngsters and creating disturbances over Agnipath scheme with their false propaganda,” he added.