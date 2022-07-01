Oppn. parties demand rollback of hike in APSRTC diesel cess

Left parties to stage protest at PNBS today

The decision of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to increase diesel cess has come under sharp attack by leaders of the opposition parties who slammed the ruling party for resorting to frequent hikes in taxes and burdening the common man.

Leaders of the Left parties on Friday said they would stage a protest at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on July 2 (Saturday) in protest against the hike in diesel cess imposed by the Corporation authorities.

At a press conference, they said the public transport organisation had imposed an additional burden of ₹500 crore on commuters. They said to build pressure on the government to roll back its decision, the parties would demonstrate at the Collectorates on July 11.

Condemning the hike, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said the common man was at the receiving end of the State’s apathy under the YSRCP rule, which had been frequently increasing house tax, garbage tax and electricity charges besides a steep increase in the prices of construction material like sand, cement and also in registration charges.

Pointing out that the move had resulted in a maximum hike of ₹25 in Palle Velugu, ₹90 in Express buses, ₹120 in Ultra Deluxe and Super Luxury buses and ₹140 in AC buses, he demanded, in a statement, that the hike be withdrawn.

Frequent hikes

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath, in a statement, said the move would impose additional burden on the common man who relies on the public transport. The APSRTC had imposed an additional burden of ₹720 crore on the people recently when there was a hike in diesel prices and now, it had once again increased the cess on diesel, he said.

The diesel cess was increased by ₹5 for 30-60 km distance in Palle Velugu buses, by ₹10 for a distance of 66-80 km in Express and Metro buses and the cost of the ticket in Super Luxury buses had increased by ₹10. The student bus pass rates were also increased, he said.