Oppn. leaders join ‘maha padayatra’

The ‘maha padayatra’ launched by the land owners from Amaravati against the move of setting up three capitals in the State passed through the main roads in Guntur on Wednesday.

The protestors, who made a night halt at Bandlamudi Gardens on Amaravati Road, marched through the main roads before taking lunch break at Nallacheruvu. They ended the yatra for the day at Pulladigunta village after covering 14 km. Several leaders of the TDP, the BJP and the Congress took part in the padayatra. TDP leaders T. Sravan Kumar and K. Sridhar extended solidarity to the walkathon. The Guntur police made security arrangements. The protesters raised ‘Save Amaravati’ slogan as they marched on peacefully. Meanwhile, TDP leader P. Manikya Rao said the YSRCP government had been harassing the farmers by foisting cases including the ones booked under the SC/ ST Act.

“Had the government showed a little sympathy to the farmers, they would not have hit the roads. The TDP government had pooled more than 35,000 acres from farmers who selflessly parted with their land,’’ said Mr. Manikya Rao.

The protestors would resume the padayatra covering Pedanandipadu and Prathipadu on Thursday.