Oppn. furious over use of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image on TTD’s proceedings copy pertaining to house site pattas

Terming it a case of ‘blasphemy’, they are demanding the resignation of TTD Chairman Karunakar Reddy for taking its image to a ‘new low’

December 28, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP leaders staging a demonstration at the Garuda Circle in Tirupati on Thursday.

The opposition parties have raised a hue and cry over the use of the image of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on the proceedings copy issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to its employees towards house site pattas.

Leaders of the TDP, BJP, Jana Sena Party and the Congress have called it a case of “blasphemy,” while YSRCP Member of Parliament P. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju too demanded the TTD to withdraw it.

The TDP and BJP leaders staged separate demonstrations at the Garuda Circle in Alipiri demanding the resignation of TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy for taking the TTD’s image to a “new low” by politicising the event. Led by former legislator M. Sugunamma, the TDP leaders dubbed it the first-ever violation of this scale in the TTD’s history.

BJP State spokespersons Samanchi Srinivas, G. Bhanuprakash Reddy and State secretary S. Muni Subramanyam regretted that the custodian of the world’s largest Hindu temple had become a platform for the ruling party’s “publicity hunger.”

“After signboards, health kits distributed during COVID-19, educational kits given to schoolchildren, nutritional kits given to women, the TTD has become the new billboard for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to satiate his hunger for publicity,” Mr. Srinivas ridiculed. They were arrested and released on personal surety later.

Congress leader and district INTUC convener P. Naveen Kumar Reddy flayed the ruling party of trying to derive political mileage. “The TTD is only for Lord Venkateswara and it cannot use any individual’s image,” he said.

Jana Sena Party constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal was placed under house arrest from Thursday morning, in view of his open call to oppose the patta distribution programme.

