Opinion poll to assess service quality at SVIMS

TIRUPATI

05 February 2022 00:37 IST

Panel to be formed to decide on surgery cost

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has announced a massive plan to make SVIMS as one of the top hospitals in the country and a top-rated specialty hospital in south by strengthening the cardiology, neurosurgery and oncology departments.

At a review meeting with SVIMS officials here on Friday, he suggested that an opinion poll be undertaken among the various stakeholders by a third party to assess the service quality.

He said all arrangements should be made vis-a-vis disbursal of medical bills for cashless treatment as per the MoU signed with health insurance companies within three months and in case of delays, the agreed percentage of interest should also be slapped with advance notice to those institutions in recovery of arrears. As 35 paid rooms out of the intended 100 had been launched, Dr. Reddy directed the engineering staff to get the remaining 65 rooms opened at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising