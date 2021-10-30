Operation Parivarthana to level ganja fields in AOB

Vijayawada

30 October 2021 01:34 IST

Police to organise Southern States Coordination Meeting to curb smuggling

In a major operation to prevent the cultivation and smuggling of ganja, the State government has planned to destroy cannabis plantations in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) under ‘Operation Parivarthana’.

The one-month operation will begin from October 30, and various departments of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will participate in the operation. Ganja plantation in more than 15,000 acres would be destroyed. Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Police, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Tribal Welfare, Revenue and tribals from both States will destroy the ganja crops in the Agency habitations, officials said.

“We have collected the satellite photographs, drone videos and photographs and gathered information on major ganja cultivators and the villagers involved in the illegal operation. Data on smugglers of the neighbouring States, who were active in illegal transportation of the contraband, has been prepared through human intelligence and police sources,” said an officer.

More than 10 teams, each comprising around 100 persons, would be engaged in Operation Parivarthana. Officers of various departments have been deployed in Visakhapatnam to take up the drive, which begins from Saturday. The officers coordinated with the community heads, sarpanches and the cultivators, who gave their consent to participate in the operation, said a police officer.

“The operation would be taken up in Visakhapatnam Rural district, and in nine districts of Odisha, including Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Gajapati.

The A.P. police will organise the Southern States Coordination Meeting in Visakhapatnam on November 1. Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of Telangana, A.P,, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will attend the meeting and discuss ways to curb ganja cultivation.

Officers of various States and Central government agencies, including Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and intelligence wings of various departments, Prohibition and Excise, Forest, ITDA, Collectors and other departments will participate in the coordination meeting.