‘Operation Nigha’ to check smuggling of sand, liquor

‘54 cases booked, 180 persons arrested and 80 vehicles seized so far’

As part of ‘Operation Nigha’, the officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the police have been conducting raids since Saturday night on sand, liquor and ganja smuggling, and arrack manufacturing units, besides checking the vehicles at the borders.

Until Sunday evening, the teams registered 54 cases, arrested 180 persons, and seized 80 vehicles, said SEB Commissioner Vineej Brijlal.

“About 100 teams of the SEB and police personnel of the districts concerned, and other officers are participating in the drive. They have seized liquor, ganja and sand worth lakhs of rupees,” said Mr. Brijlal.

Raids to continue

The raids were being conducted under the supervision of DGP D. Gautam Sawang, who is also the Ex Officio Principal Secretary of SEB, to check illegal liquor, sand, gutkha, ganja and the banned online games, said SEB Director P.H.D. Ramakrishna.

As part of the operation, vehicles coming from other States were checked. The police conducted raids in villages, mangrove forests, island villages and some lodges. The raids would continue, he said. “We are verifying the movements of habitual offenders. Vigil has been mounted on online gambling, cricket betting and other banned games,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

SEB ex officio additional directors and their staff were participating in the raids, he added.