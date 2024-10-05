‘Operation Budameru’ to clear encroachments along canals in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana on Saturday announced to extend ‘Operation Budameru’ in Vijayawada to Nellore, for removing all types of encroachments along canals in the city.

Touring extensively in Sarvepalli canal and other surrounding areas of 16th Division in Nellore, he said that a master plan was being prepared on war footing for the development of the city and the future needs of the people.

Along with the officials of Revenue and Irrigation departments and Municipal Corporation, the Minister inspected the drainage canals at the field-level. After speaking to the local people, he directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey on the condition of main canals in the city.

He said that Sarvepalli canal, Ramireddy canal, Uyyala Kaluva and Mallappa Kaluva have been running through the city since time immemorial. He recollected that the city was submerged due to the flood in 2015.

Over 7 lakh people have suffered due to the Budameru floods and the government also suffered to take immediate relief measures.

The Minister said that ‘Operation Budameru’ has been started in all parts of the State so that similar incidents do not happen. He said that a review has been arranged with the officials of all departments and the condition of original canals was being fully investigated.

“To that extent, the removal of encroachments will definitely be taken up,” he said, asking all the people to cooperate with the officials. Unlike Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolition in Hyderabad, he assured to take an alternative option before removing the houses of the people living along the canals.

