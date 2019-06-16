Open school society results declared

Education Minister A. Suresh on Saturday urged officials of the Andhra Pradesh Open Schools Society (APOSS) to impart quality education and improve the academic result of the students.

He was speaking after releasing the SSC and Intermediate results of the APOSS-2019.

Girls outscored boys in both SSC and Intermediate examinations.

In the SSC examination, of the total 56,149 students who appeared, 39,263 of them qualified, registering a pass percentage of 69.93.

Among girls, a total of 21,592 candidates wrote the test and 15,866 of them qualified (73.70%) and among boys, of the total 34,620 students who appeared, 23,397 of them qualified (67.58%).

Schools in Prakasam (92.65%), East Godavari (89.66%) and Chittoor (85.35%) districts were in first, second and third positions in the State while Nellore (6.26%) was in the last place.

In the Intermediate section, of the total number of 60,997 students who appeared, 41,367 of them qualified, recording a pass percentage of 67.82.

Among girls, of the total 22,381 candidates who wrote the test, 15,708 of the qualified (70.18%) while among boys, out of 38,616 students who wrote the test, only 25,659 of them passed (66.45%).

Guntur (83.75%), Prakasam (80.35%) and Chittoor (79.83%) stood first, second and third respectively, while Nellore (24.56%) was at the bottom.

The result had been uploaded on the websites: www.apopenschool.org, www.schools9.com, www.manabadi.com, www.bharat ,

www.students.com and www.indiaresults.com.

Recounting

Provisional grade memos would reach the respective institutions in 10 days and details hosted on the APOSS website www.apopenschools.org

Recounting and reverification-cum-supply of photocopy of the answer script would be made available from June 17 to 27. An SSC student seeking recounting would have to pay ₹100 per subject and ₹1,000 for re-verification.

For the Intermediate students, it would be ₹200 per subject for recounting and ₹1,000 for re-verification.