Open school society exams to be held under CC cameras

Education Minister A. Suresh on Saturday said that examinations for students of the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) would be conducted under the surveillance of closed circuit cameras to check malpractices from from this academic year.

Addressing a review meeting with coordinators of open schools across the 13 districts of the State, after releasing their Class 10 and Intermediate results, the Minister said this was imperative to check possible cases of impersonation and mass copying.

Warning to coordinators

The Minister made it clear that there was no place for irregularities at any stage, and that officials should recognise transparency, accountability and honesty as the three cornerstones of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government.

Mr. Suresh said people were seeking a change. “They voted us to power with a hope to see a big change, and we need to work on those lines. We are very serious about the result of our performance,” he said, warning the district coordinators of open schools against dereliction of duty.

Seeking an “honest” feedback from one coordinator each from the north coastal, south coastal and Rayalaseema regions on the functioning of the schools in their respective areas, he asked the officials for the list of low-performing districts.

From the bottom were the schools in Nellore, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, West Godavari, Anantapur and so on in that order.

The inability of the Visakhapatnam district coordinator to give a satisfying answer about the low performance of schools in her area upset the Minister. He asked the officials to make necessary changes if the situation demanded.

Carrot and stick policy

The Minister asked Director of the Society R. Narasimha Rao to give fix targets for enrolments and give incentives to high-performing coordinators. Mr. Suresh gave a pat to the coordinator from Prakasam district that came first in the State and also had a word of praise for East Godavari district, which registered the highest number of student enrolments.

Regional Joint Director Devanand Reddy and Krishna District Education Officer Rajyalakshmi were present.