‘Open COVID control rooms at at SVIMS’

K.S. Jawahar Reddy issues slew of orders to meet emergency situation in Tirupati

TTD Executive Officer and Chairman of A.P. COVID Command Control Centre K.S. Jawahar Reddy directed the Chittoor district Collector, M. Hari Narayanan, to open control rooms at the State COVID Hospital functioning from SVIMS campus.

Review meeting

After he was named the chief of the State-level control centre, Dr. Jawahar Reddy held a high-level review meeting with officials here on Tuesday, where he not only directed opening of control rooms at the hospital, but also wanted appointment of a nodal officer for supervision of COVID services to affected persons.

He told the district officials to utilise Sri Padmavathi Nilayam at Tiruchanur, Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam rest houses in Tirupati for isolation services, akin to last year. Dr. Reddy also instructed the TTD officials to hand over the second and third choultries situated behind the Tirupati railway station to the district administration to be utilised for COVID relief services.

As there are 450 beds in SVIMS, Dr. Reddy wanted the ongoing construction work on the fifth floor be expedited. Also, he sought conversion of SV Ayurvedic Hospital to meet the emergency situation and wanted all the beds to be used for the purpose, besides issuing suitable direction to the medical staff to work on three shifts.

Screening of tourists

When Mr. Hari Narayanan sought supply of food packets from the TTD for those put up at the quarantine centres, Dr. Jawahar Reddy immediately issued orders to the effect. TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that stringent norms were in place to screen the health condition of devotees visiting Tirumala.