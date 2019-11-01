Oommen Chandy in city to pick new APCC chief

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will be visiting the city on Friday and Saturday to consult the Congress party’s State leaders and cadres about who they would like to see as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

The post has been vacant since former PCC chief N. Raghuveera Reddy quit immediately after the Legislative Elections in which the party faced a humiliating defeat.

Mr. Chandy will interact with members of the State Coordination Committee on Friday and with the members of the District Congress (DCC) and other committees on Saturday.

While there are several aspirants to the post, there is likely to be stiff competition between former MP Chinta Mohan and former Minister Sake Sailajanath.

The Kapu lobby in the Congress is also likely to stake a claim for the post keeping in view the caste configurations prevailing in the State.

The big challenge in front of Mr. Chandy will be to pick a person with a clean reputation and a roadmap for the party’s revival in the State. Keeping in view prevailing political conditions in the State, the party needs a person who would not succumb to pressures of the ruling YSR Congress Party or the Opposition Telugu Desam Party, political observers said.

Sources said Mr. Chinta Mohan is expected to be appointed to the post given his reputation of a ‘maverick’ and his effective style of functioning.