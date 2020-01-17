Andhra Pradesh

‘Onus on Minister to do justice to Prakasam’

Prakasam District Youth Congress president Sripathi Satish on Friday urged the High-Power Committee to consider favourably the report of the K.C.Sivaramkrishnan Committee constituted by the Centre for deciding on location of the State capital.

The onus was on State Education Minister A.Suresh, a member of the High-power Committee to take up the cause of the Donakonda region, Mr. Satish said. He said he would launch a series of stirs to seek justice for Prakasam district.

Ongole MP and MLAs from the 12 constituencies in the district should exert pressure on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to locate the State capital in the district, he said and strongly opposed the three capitals move of the government.

