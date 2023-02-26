Onus is on bankers to make India an economic power: CBI former joint director

February 26, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The onus was on bankers to make India an economic superpower, said CBI former joint-director V.V. Lakshmi Narayana on Sunday. He was participating in the second youth convention organised by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees Federation (APTBEF) here.

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Lakshmi Narayana said that though there might be wars such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, economic wars would be waged in future. Any country that withstood such economic wars would become a powerful nation. Bankers played a key role in building such a strong and robust economy. While they are at it, the experiences of Pakistan and Sri Lanka needed to be considered, he said.

Stating that India had a demographic advantage, which began in 1980, for another 17 years, Mr. Lakshmi Naryana said that bankers should gear up and think out of the box to meet the requirements of the people while contributing to building a vibrant economy.

India could withstand the 2008 financial crisis and other turbulences due to the banking system in the country. Just ponder over why there were so many farmer suicides and loan-app suicides. Such suicides could be prevented if banks provided loans. He wondered how people like Mehul Choksi got loans worth crores of rupees but not a farmer. Bankers should see to it that the needs of every customer were addressed and fitted within the framework of rules, he said.

Sharing his experiences with banks, Mr. Lakshmi Naryana said that every bank employee should study banking scams. It would help prevent them in future. A vigilance officer in Andhra Bank used to print and circulate pamphlets on banking scams as a ready reference. They also needed to be proactive, think creatively, intelligent and walk the extra mile to bring change to the society.

AIBEA general secretary C.H. Venkatachalam, retired HOD of Dharampath Science College, Nagpur, Yugal Rayalu, farmers’ leader Sukdev Singh, AITUC state general secretary G. Obulesu, Siddhartha Law College principal Ch. Diwakar Babu, APTBEF general secretary BS Rambabu, and others also spoke.