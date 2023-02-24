ADVERTISEMENT

Only YSRCP candidate left in fray for MLC polls in West Rayalaseema local body constituency

February 24, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

51 and 14 candidates remain in the contest for the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies respectively

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Election Observer for MLC polls to West Rayalaseema graduates’ constituency inspecting a polling station at Tadipatri in Anantapur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Only one candidate (YSRCP) remained in the fray for the MLC elections to the local body constituency for West Rayalaseema (Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur) after the scrutiny of the nominations on February 24 (Friday).

In-charge District Collector Ketan Garg, after completing the scrutiny of the nomination papers, told the media that only two sets of papers were filed for the local body constituency, of which one was rejected.

There was some discrepancy in the signature of TDP candidate Rangaiah, leading to the rejection of his nomination. YSRCP candidate Mangamma is the only candidate left in the fray. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 27, after which the official confirmation of a unanimous election in the constituency would be done. 

There were 63 sets of nominations filed for the graduates’ constituency, of which 12 sets were rejected, leaving 51 candidates in the fray. For the teachers’ constituency, 17 candidates had submitted nominations papers, of which three were rejected.

Meanwhile, Election Observers P. Bhaskar (graduates’ constituency), Hari Jawahar Lal (teachers’ constituency) and Praveen Prakash (local bodies constituency) reached Anantapur and held a meeting with the Districtrict Collector and other officials at the Revenue Bhavan. They toured several places in the district to supervise the preparations being done for the MLC elections, scheduled to be held on March 13.

