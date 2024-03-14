Only YSRCP can take up developmental activities, welfare measures simultaneously: Botcha Satyanarayana

March 14, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that only YSRCP would be able to give equal priority for both developmental activities and welfare measures that brought significant changes in the lives of the people.

He formally inaugurated the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Wellness Centre in Talagam village of Vangara mandal in Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people had understood the sincerity of the government in taking up welfare measures for farmers as well as others due to the strengthening of the local administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT