ADVERTISEMENT

Only YSRCP can take up developmental activities, welfare measures simultaneously: Botcha Satyanarayana

March 14, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that only YSRCP would be able to give equal priority for both developmental activities and welfare measures that brought significant changes in the lives of the people.

He formally inaugurated the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Wellness Centre in Talagam village of Vangara mandal in Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people had understood the sincerity of the government in taking up welfare measures for farmers as well as others due to the strengthening of the local administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US