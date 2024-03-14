GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Only YSRCP can take up developmental activities, welfare measures simultaneously: Minister

March 14, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that only YSRCP would be able to give equal priority for both developmental activities and welfare measures that brought significant changes in the lives of the people.

He formally inaugurated the Village Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendram and Wellness Centre in Talagam village of Vangara mandal in Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the people had understood the sincerity of the government in taking up welfare measures for farmers as well as others due to the strengthening of the local administration.

