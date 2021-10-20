Only two districts report COVID-19 deaths in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA

20 October 2021 00:07 IST

State records 4 more deaths; only Chittoor reports more than 100 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 and 483 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,61,287 and 14,317 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 5,654 as 534 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stood at 20,41,316 and 99.03% respectively.

The daily test positivity rate of the 40,191 samples tested was 1.20% and that of the 2.905 crore samples tested so far remained at 7.09%.

Krishna and Prakasam districts reported two deaths each in the past day while no other district reported deaths.

Chittoor reported 120 more infections in the past day. It was followed by Krishna (81), Guntur (61), Prakasam (55), West Godavari (53), Nellore (32), Visakhapatnam (32), East Godavari (25), Srikakulam (15), Kurnool (3), Anantapur (2), Kadapa (2) and Vizianagaram (2).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,92,950), Chittoor (2,45,956), West Godavari (1,78,602), Guntur (1,77,473), Anantapur (1,57,747), Visakhapatnam (1,57,345), Nellore (1,46,086), Prakasam (1,38,298), Kurnool (1,24,096), Srikakulam (1,22,887), Krishna (1,18,646), Kadapa (1,15,434) and Vizianagaram (82,872).