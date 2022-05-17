Only TDP can ensure State’s development: Ashok

All sections of people unhappy with YSRCP rule, he says

Aditi Gajapathi Raju speaking at the Mini Mahanadu held in Viziannagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All sections of people unhappy with YSRCP rule, he says

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Aditi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that people were eagerly waiting to bring back the Telugu Desam Party into power as only TDP would be able to ensure overall development and welfare of all sections of society.

The party Vizianagaram unit organised a Mini Mahanadu at Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s bungalow here.

On the occasion, Mr. Raju said that the people of all sections were unhappy with the poor administration of the YSRCP government.

Ms. Aditi said that the TDP would get back its glory by winning the hearts of the people in the 2024 general elections. She urged party leaders and activists to rededicate themselves to strengthening the party at every level.

Party district unit president Kimidi Nagarjuna, senior leaders Kandi Muralinaidu and others were present in the meeting.