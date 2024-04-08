ADVERTISEMENT

Only TDP can ensure speedy development of Vizianagaram, says Kalisetti Appala Naidu

April 08, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

He says that several irrigation projects such as Thotapalli and Madduvalasa were completed under the TDP rule

The Hindu Bureau

TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu and Gajapathinagaram MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas interacting with party leaders and activists in Gajapathinagaram on Monday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Monday said that the speedy development of the district would be possible only when TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu returns to power in the State.

Along with Gajapathinagaram MLA candidate Kondapalli Srinivas, Mr. Appala Naidu interacted with party leaders and activists of the region. Speaking on the occasion, he said that several irrigation projects such as Thotapalli and Madduvalasa were completed under the TDP rule, he criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for allegedly not releasing funds even for the maintenance of canals.

He said that TDP and its alliance partners, Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), will get the people’s mandate in upcoming elections as people were ‘fed up’ with the YSRCP government.

