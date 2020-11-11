Only sale of ‘green’ fireworks allowed in Vijayawada

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that only sale of green fireworks will be allowed in the district as per the orders of the State government and National Green Tribunal.
He said that people will be allowed to light environment-friendly fireworks between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. He said that people should avoid the use of sanitisers while selling and lighting fireworks.
Meanwhile, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Estate Officer Dr. N. Sridhar held a meeting with the traders who were permitted to set up stalls at PWD Grounds and Gymkhana Grounds.
He asked stall owners to sell only green fireworks as defined by the State Government in the G.O. issued late on Tuesday. Stalls selling any other fireworks would be seized, he said. The stall owners were asked to ensure six-feet distance is maintained between customers and no sanitiser is used in view of fire safety.
