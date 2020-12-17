Only protocol VIPs to get preference on Vaikunta Ekadasi

Tirumala

17 December 2020 22:37 IST

Darshan tickets must to enter through ghat road or footpaths for 10 days from Dec. 25

The TTD has resolved to attach preference only to the protocol VIPs arriving in person for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 25, with a rider that they should not exceed six in number.

They should report at 3 a.m. at Vaikuntam queue complex-I for darshan in the route specified to them. Only two suites will be reserved for their accommodation.

Briefing the media, the TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday said arrangements for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara darshanam were made in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The TTD will not entertain any kind of recommendation letters on Vaikunta Ekadasi and on January 1. On remaining eight days, a decision will be taken subject to the then prevailing conditions.

Darshanam for donors

The break darshan ticket is priced at ₹1,000 for VIPs as well as SriVani donors on all the 10 days. In a first, the TTD has also resolved to extend the darshan privilege to all the donors who contributed to various trusts and schemes and urged them to reserve their darshan slots online in advance.

Devotees who have booked virtual Kalyanotsavams will not be entertained on December 25, 26 and January 1.

Devotees with valid darshan tickets alone will be allowed to motor up to Tirumala and trek along both the footpaths during the 10 days.

Tickets for locals

Offline tickets will be issued at five points at Tirupati for the benefit of local people on production of Aadhaar cards. The tickets for all the 10 days will be provided round the clock from December 24.

The procession of golden chariot will be organised on Ekadasi while the Chakrasnanam on the following day will be performed in ekantham.

Sanitising and thermal check will be done for all the devotees at Alipiri check point and accommodation centres, Vaikuntam complex, main temple and laddu counters.

Prasadam

The TTD will take 50% of accommodation from all the mutts at Tirumala. It will organise annadanam from 4 a.m. till midnight on all the days besides ensuring free distribution of food packets at Vaikuntam and Narayanagiri gardens for devotees.