Only Pawan Kalyan can provide jobs to youth in Andhra Pradesh, says JSP leader

December 31, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Vizianagaram

‘Youngsters of Vizianagaram district are keen to participate in Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled Yuva Shakti programme in Ranasthalam on January 12’

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader Gurana Ayyalu addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party’s leader Gurana Ayyalu on Saturday said that only JSP president Pawan Kalyan would provide jobs and livelihood to the youth of the State as the YSRCP government had failed to instil confidence among them in the last three and half years. Addressing the media here, he said that the youngsters of Vizianagaram district were also keen to participate in Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled Yuva Shakti programme in Ranasthalam on January 12 on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

He said that more than five lakh students in Andhra Pradesh were completing their degree and PG courses but unable to find even small jobs in the State in the absence of new industries and economic activity. “The YSRCP government which is unable to provide proper administration is making derogatory remarks against Mr. Pawan Kalyan over his State-wide tour and other programmes.  In spite of possible hurdles to be created by the government, the Yuva Shakti programme will certainly attract youngsters of entire North Andhra region,” said Mr. Ayyalu.

