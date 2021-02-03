Only parents invloved in Madanapalle sibling murder case, say police

CHITTOOR

03 February 2021 00:56 IST

‘Mother’s relatives have a history psychological imbalance’

There is no other person except for the parents involved in the murder of Madanapalle siblings Alekhya and Divya Sai as CCTV footage support the theory, said Deputy SP (Madanapalle) A. Ravi Manohar Achari who is investigating the case.

The Madanapalle police found the bodies of the siblings, aged 27 and 23 respectively, in a pool of blood in their house on January 24 night, while their parents showed signs of psychological imbalance.

Advertising

Advertising

The couple, both highly educated and well placed in academic circles, baffled the police with their bizarre views on occult practices. In this backdrop, the police arrested them.

Social media account

The Deputy SP rejected many speculations surrounding the murder.

“The social media account of Alekhya had no posts since January 22, two days before her murder. Investigation revealed that the account was not being handled or tampered with by any other person. The account of of Divya Sai was found inactive at the time of the murder. Though highly educated, the parents have not been maintaining any social media account,” the Deputy SP told The Hindu.

He observed that the black magician had nothing to do with the case. “The person has been living in Madanapalle and practising the vocation since five decades. The speculation that a Bengaluru-based mendicant had visited their house is also baseless,” he said.

“The family is not worth hundreds of crores as being speculated. They have only one ancestral house which is now in the possession of Purushottam’s younger brother, a farmer,” the official said.

The Deputy SP said the couple lodged in Madanapalle sub-jail is showing signs of getting back to normal.

“If the medical officers advise their shifting for treatment, it would be done accordingly. We have reports that the couple is now repenting for what happened to their daughters,” he said.

A week prior to the murder, the younger girl who went for an outing and reportedly started behaving hysterically after returning home.

The parents tried to clam her down by beating her up with neem leaves. They they might have hit her with a dumb-bell by accident which caused her death, the Deputy SP said.

He observed that immediately after the death of her younger sister, Alekhya reportedly started behaving in a similar fashion and the parents might have repeated what they did to Divya Sai, he said. “Our inquiry with the family circles revealed that Padmaja’s mother and some of her close relatives had the history of psychological imbalance. We are probing the case from some more angles,” he said.