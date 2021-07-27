Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 27 July 2021 00:22 IST
Only online admissions for junior colleges: BIE
Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna announced that the process of admission to the Intermediate first year will be made online and no offline mode admissions will be approved by the Board.
In a release, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the BIE had noticed that several junior colleges accepted offline admission even though no notification permitting such admissions was issued by the board.
He said the board would issue a notification soon for online admissions.
