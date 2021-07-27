Only online admissions for junior colleges: BIE

VIJAYAWADA

27 July 2021 00:22 IST

Board of Intermediate Education Secretary V. Ramakrishna announced that the process of admission to the Intermediate first year will be made online and no offline mode admissions will be approved by the Board.

In a release, Mr. Ramakrishna said that the BIE had noticed that several junior colleges accepted offline admission even though no notification permitting such admissions was issued by the board.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the board would issue a notification soon for online admissions.