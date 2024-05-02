ADVERTISEMENT

Only Narendra Modi can develop India: BJP candidate in Andhra Pradesh

May 02, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Etcherla Assembly seat Nadukuditi Eswara Rao on Thursday said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can develop the country, and this was evident in the progress of the country over the past ten years.

Along with TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appalanaidu, he campaigned in Etcherla constituency and explained to the public Srikakulam’s progress with the initiatives of the Union government.

He said the Union government extended its support for the construction of ports and harbours in the district and hoped that the BJP will win the Etcherla seat with a comfortable majority as the people has accepted the BJP’s alliance with its like-minded parties such as the TDP and the JSP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US