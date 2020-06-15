Andhra Pradesh

Only Modi govt. can take firm decisions on key issues: BJYM

BJP leaders take part in the Jana Sampark programme in Vizianagaram on Monday.

BJP leaders launch Jana Sampark programme

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National Executive member Kethineni Surendra on Monday said that only Narendra Modi government would be able to develop the country and take firm decisions on issues like Kashmir and Rama Janmabhoomi.

Along with BJP senior leaders, Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju and Reddi Pavani, he formally launched Jana Sampark programme to highlight the achievements of the Union government.

The leaders formally took up door-to-door campaign and distributed pamphlets to residents in various colonies located on the Ring Road.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Surendra said that the programme would continue from June 22 in all the booths. Party leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Bhavireddy Shivaprasad Reddy, Baggam Rajesh Kumar and others participated in the programme while following social distancing norms.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2020 12:01:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/only-modi-govt-can-take-firm-decisions-on-key-issues-bjym/article31837096.ece

