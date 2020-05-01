Only locals to be allowed into Vizianagaram: SP

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari on Friday made it clear that the police department will allow entry only to those who are residents of Vizianagaram district and are living in other parts of the State.
She said that Aadhaar proof would be mandatory in order to gain entry into the district.
Ms. Raja Kumari visited various places including markets to take stock of the implementation of social distancing norms in crowded areas. “We will send them for medical tests and ensure that they strictly follow the quarantine rules,” said Ms. Raja Kumari.
