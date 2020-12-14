Only govt. must carry out vaccination: PAV

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 December 2020 00:47 IST

‘Health workers must be made aware of COVID vaccine’s side effects’

There is an urgent need to fully train health workers in vaccination and make them aware of the side effects of the vaccine and on preventive measures, opined participants at a roundtable meeting on the theme ‘Free and safe COVID vaccine for all’, organised at Public Library, here on Sunday.

The roundtable, organised jointly by the Praja Arogya Vedika and the Prajarogya Parirakshana Committee, along with with various associations, discussed the issue threadbare and came up with several proposals for the Central and State governments. They include: the vaccine should be made available to the public free of cost; it should not be commercialised; the vaccination programme should be carried out by the government; complete data pertaining to clinical trials on vaccine safety should be kept in the public domain from time to time; and only safe vaccines should be approved.

Advertising

Advertising

The public sector vaccine companies need to be revitalised with an appropriate budget, keeping future needs in mind, and the government should clarify how the vaccine works on post-COVID patients. Measures should be taken to ensure that physical distancing, wearing a mask, and personal hygiene are continued by the public for at least another two years. The government should release details on vaccine updates from time to time so as to create awareness and instill confidence among the people by the time the vaccine arrives, it was deliberated.

Special pandemic hospitals should be established in every district, and precautions should be taken not to use drugs that are not listed in the protocol as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the health budget should be increased to at least 5% of the GDP, while hospitals and medical infrastructure should be increased and appointment of doctors and paramedical staff should be done on a ‘permanent basis’ to meet the future health needs of the people, the speakers said.

Praja Arogya Vedika T. Kameshwara Rao acted as the moderator.

IMA Vizag Chapter president Dr. P. A. Ramani, Praja Arogya Vedika Vizag district convener M. Srikanth, Prajarogya Parirakshana Committee leader K.K. Chowdhury, Medical Representative Union State secretary Chandra Mouli, People for India Forum leader B.L. Narayana, All India Vaccine Distributors Association leader Durga Rao, medical representatives and others participated and aired their views.