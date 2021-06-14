Andhra Pradesh

Only English medium in degree colleges from 2021-22

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has stated that degree colleges should offer courses only in English medium from the academic year 2021-22.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Subsequently, all private unaided and aided degrees colleges offering unaided Telugu medium courses should submit proposals for conversion of all Telugu medium courses into English medium, with exception of languages under part-II along with requisite documents to the Council from June 18 to 28, according to a press release.


