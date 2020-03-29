Only e-admissions into Inter first year in fresh academic year: Secretary

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education has taken exception to the fact that some of the private unaided junior colleges in the State are taking admissions into first year Intermediate course for the academic year 2020-21 and collecting admission fee also.

In a statement, the Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna reminded that the admission schedule for the fresh academic year was not issued by it yet. He said from the next academic year (2020-21), the Board had decided to opt for Computerised Automated Student Online Intermediate Admission System/e-admissions and a circular in this regard had already been issued.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the admission schedule would be issued in due course and made available in the BIEAP website bie.ap.gov.in. He said the private unaided junior colleges affiliated to the Board, parents and students should desist from taking direct admissions in the first year Intermediate course for the academic year 2020-21.