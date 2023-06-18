HamberMenu
Only Congress can ensure development, says Vizianagaram DCC president

June 18, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Congress Committee president Saragada Ramesh Kumar distributing congress phamplets as part of door-to-door campaign in Govindapuram of Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram District Congress Committee (DCC) president Saragada Ramaesh Kumar on June 18 said that only the Congress can ensure development of Vizianagaram and other parts of the State, while alleging that both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Government had failed to ensure the progress of irrigation and other projects in the district.

As part of ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Abhiyan’ programme, the party took up a door-to-door campaign in Nellimarla, Pusapatirega, Govindapuram and other places. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said that people were keen to make Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Minister of the country for the speedy development of all the States, including Andhra Pradesh.

“The Narendra Modi Government denied special category status to A.P. although it was included in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. Justice would be done to the State when Rahul Gandhi is made Prime Minister,” he added.

