Only Congress can ensure SCS: APCC women’s wing president

September 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) women’s wing president Tantiya Kumari on Saturday said that only the Congress Party can ensure a Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh as it had provided a written assurance of the same in the Parliament during the division of the State.

Addressing the media here, she alleged that BJP government had conveniently ignored all the promises given to the State in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

District Congress Committee president Boddepalli Satyavati said that the development of Srikakulam was completely hampered in the last five years with the policies adopted by the YSR Congress Party government. She also claimed that the people who left Congress were keen to come back as they would have “internal freedom and growth opportunities in politics”.

