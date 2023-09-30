HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Only Congress can ensure SCS: APCC women’s wing president

September 30, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Tantiya Kumari addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Tantiya Kumari addressing the media conference in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) women’s wing president Tantiya Kumari on Saturday said that only the Congress Party can ensure a Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh as it had provided a written assurance of the same in the Parliament during the division of the State.

Addressing the media here, she alleged that BJP government had conveniently ignored all the promises given to the State in A.P. Reorganisation Act.

District Congress Committee president Boddepalli Satyavati said that the development of Srikakulam was completely hampered in the last five years with the policies adopted by the YSR Congress Party government. She also claimed that the people who left Congress were keen to come back as they would have “internal freedom and growth opportunities in politics”.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.