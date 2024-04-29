ADVERTISEMENT

Only Chandrababu Naidu can put the State on the right path, say TDP leaders

April 29, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and TDP MLA candidate Gondu Raghuram participating in the election campaign in Srikakulam on Monday.

Srikakulam Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP candidate, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, and Srikakulam MLA nominee, Gondu Raghuram, said that people were keen to vote for TDP in the upcoming general elections as they understood that only former Chief Minister N .Chandrababu Naidu can put the State on the right path, if he returned to power.

Both leaders took out a rally in the district headquarters and explained the benefits of the Super Six schemes, which were part of TDP’s manifesto. Mr. Rammohan Naidu said that the joint manifesto to be released by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners on Tuesday would catch more people’s attention within no time.

Andhra Pradesh

